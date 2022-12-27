Today in Keys History

Johnson’s Standard Service Station, 500 White St.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at dawn and commenced reading Caldwell on Arbitration. Felt badly and took a dose of salts. I felt quite unwell the whole day and went to bed early on that account. The sugar of the cargo of the Brig Halcyon attached by Mr. Torrey has been landed and the Cynthia is now loading it. Messes William Porter and Robert Stanard received my fee of $25 in the case of the Schooner Milo sometime about the 4th of the present month. I borrowed of Robert Stanard $16. The wind north northwest and quite cool.

1888: Joseph B. Browne died at 74. He was born in Virginia and came to Key West in 1830. He had served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and mayor of Key West from 1869-1871.