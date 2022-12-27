1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at dawn and commenced reading Caldwell on Arbitration. Felt badly and took a dose of salts. I felt quite unwell the whole day and went to bed early on that account. The sugar of the cargo of the Brig Halcyon attached by Mr. Torrey has been landed and the Cynthia is now loading it. Messes William Porter and Robert Stanard received my fee of $25 in the case of the Schooner Milo sometime about the 4th of the present month. I borrowed of Robert Stanard $16. The wind north northwest and quite cool.
1888: Joseph B. Browne died at 74. He was born in Virginia and came to Key West in 1830. He had served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and mayor of Key West from 1869-1871.
1950: Mr. and Mrs. James A. Lynch announced that their new El Patio motor court, hotel-and-apartment combination, at the corner of Washington and William streets, was open.
1976: Cecil W. Bain, respected leader of the Black community, died at the Florida Keys Memorial Hospital. He was 51 and a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry board.
1966: Anthony J. Johnson was the operator of Johnson’s Standard Service Station, 500 White St.
1975: Production of headless shrimp in Monroe County during November totaled 432,817 pounds. This is a decrease of 824,986 pounds from November 1974. The catch of spiny lobster was 17% lower than for November 1974.