1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bath. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 86, wind southeast 2, clouds 8. The Governor Dudley with the mail got in from Charleston about 7 a.m. Paid Dennis $50.00 in full for all demands for Negro hire and wood up to date, one month’s wages was deducted for sickness leaving three months wages and three cords of wood. Oriana agrees to live with us and do the cooking (her hands are too sore to wash) for $6.00 per month.The Governor Dudley went out about 4 p.m. Rained a little about 11 p.m.
1884: William Whitehead died in New Jersey at 74. He came to Key West with his brother, John, who owned a quarter interest on the island. In 1829, he completed the first survey of the Island of Key West. He had served as Collector of Customs and mayor of Key West before he returned to his native New Jersey.
1950: Three cases of polio had been reported among U.S. Navy dependents and all three were hospitalized in Miami.
1960: Key West Police officer Sam Cagnina was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he robbed Ringside Billiard Parlor at 922 Truman Ave.
1987: Superintendent of Schools A.J. Hernriquez named Tommy Roberts as principal of Key West High School.
1989: In a special referendum, voters approved an increase of 1% in the sales tax. The new rate of 7% was set for the next 15 years.
1998: The USCG Joshua Appleby (WEM 556) was launched. It was named for the keeper of the Sand Key Lighthouse, who died in the hurricane of Oct. 11, 1846.