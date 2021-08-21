1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: During the whole of these 24 hours we have been favored with pleasant leading breezes. Passed a Brig standing to the East, find the Schooner sails remarkably fast in comparison with those Vessels we have fallen in with. The Breechings of our Great Guns having Stretched considerably, the Gunners crew have been employed all this Morning shortening them to the proper Length. Lat. 32.06 Long. 48.15. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 105 Gallons, Remains on board 4393 Gallons. Provisions, 54 lbs. Beef, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 barometer 29.46.5, thermometer 86.5, wind northwest by west 3, clouds 4. Felix Senac killed this morning nine Godnit and saw a good many. About 5:30 had a nice shower from the northwest.
1867: Key West Mayor E.O. Gwynn and Cuban Capt. Gen. Joaquin del Manzano exchanged telegrams on the International Ocean Telegraph Company’s new underseas telegraph cable with Cuba.
1906: The members of the Board of Pilot Commissioners were Charles C. Curtis, Oscar Clifton, P.T. Knight, William H. Malone Jr. and M.S. Moreno.
1923: Key West Mayor Frank Ladd paid a courtesy call on the mayor of Havana, Jose Maria de la Cuesta.
1933: Berardo Rodriguez relieved Col. Rafael Cervino as Cuban Consul in the office at the San Carlos.
1947: Federal Judge John W. Holland sentenced U.S. Navy cook Joseph Watson to death in the electric chair for the murder of seaman Benjamin L. Hobbes. The murder occurred on the Navy destroyer USS Stribling in Key West on July 25, 1946.
1953: Key West rolled out the red carpet to welcome home Sgt. First Class Julio LaTorres upon on his return from 2 1/2 years in as a prisoner of war in North Korea.