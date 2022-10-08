centerpiece Today in Keys History Oct 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mayor Carlos Manuel de Cepedes. Photo provided by Monroe County Library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1876: Carlos Manuel de Cespedez was elected mayor of Key West.1890: James T. Boyd enlarged his new newspaper, “The Key West Advertiser.”1891: William S. Allen died in Key West at t68. He had served as mayor of Key West 1868-69 and again in 1873-74.1899: George B. Patterson was named Postmaster of Key West.1911: Rear Adm. Lucien Young was ordered from Pensacola to assume command of the Key West Naval Station.1938: The Cuban gunboat General Juan Bruno Zayas arrived with Cuban civic and military officials for the celebration of El Grito de Yara.1953: Mary Graham was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, the first woman to hold that position1996: Tropical Storm Josephine drenched the Keys with more than 6 inches of rain.1936: Charles Mathews, foreman of Tiger Hose Company No. 3, Key West Fire Department, was honored for 50 years of service.1985: The Monroe County Commission adopted a resolution to name the Islamorada Branch of the Monroe County Library for librarian Helen Wadley.1997: Former President George H.W. Bush was in the Keys for the annual George Bush bonefish tournament.1998: Jeffery Wade Wallace was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Michael Summer, manager of Rumrunners Bar.1998: Solares Hill newspaper, the 22-year-old weekly, was acquired by Thompson Newspapers Inc., publishers of The Key West Citizen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mayor Politics Newspapers William S. Allen Michael Summer James T. Boyd The Key West Advertiser Juan Bruno Zayas Lucien Young Newspaper Recommended for you Trending Now Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Ian thrashes the Florida Keys Fort Jefferson suffers significant damages from Ian Officials start cleanup of 100 displaced vessels Search suspended for missing couple Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions