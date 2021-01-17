1832: In the previous year, 290 ships entered the port of Key West. Of this, 172 arrived from foreign ports and 118 from American ports.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 5 but laid in bed to keep warm until 6 when I rose and made a fire in the furnace. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 65, wind north northeast 4, clouds 7. Read Law magazine and finished Huc’s “Travels in China.” Sat by the furnace until near 9. Weather cool and cloudy.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 9 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, read awhile, went to Aunt Julia’s, came home, had dinner, took bath, laid down, got up, dressed, went to Sunday S., from there Corinne, Mattie A., Myra and I went to walk to Corinne’s, from there to Mrs. Sewell’s, to dinner with Lena, we walked home.
1923: Key West had the following churches: five Methodist, a Methodist Mission, a Baptist, a Catholic, three Episcopal, a Congressional, a Christian, a Church of the United Brethren, AME Zion and a Jewish Synagogue.
1926: Work began on building North and South Roosevelt Boulevards.
1928: President Calvin Coolidge and his wife returned from the sixth Inter-American Conference held in Havana on the cruiser Memphis. Mayor Leslie A. Curry gave them a tour of the Naval Station, Army Barracks, Meacham Airport and concluded with a ride along Ocean Boulevard (today’s North and South Roosevelt boulevards).
1933: With exception of New York, there were more passenger arrivals in Key West than any other port in the United States. The number of arrivals for 1932 was 18,051.
1953: The U.S. Navy formally dedicated the baseball field at the Naval Station as Walker Stadium. Sgt. Norris A. Walker, whose mother lived in Key West, was killed on Feb. 19, 1945 on Iwo Jima.
1961: The United States banned all tourist travel to Cuba. The loss of the air and ship traffic to Cuba had an adverse impact on the Key West economy.
1998: Monroe County Commissioner Wilhelmina Harvey was chosen as Citizen of the Year in a vote conducted by The Key West Citizen.