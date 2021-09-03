1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light breezes and pleasant. At the general exercise today the men at the Bow Gun were drilled in transporting it from one side to the other. I find that the Gun can be shifted almost as soon as the Vessel can be got round and the opposite Battery brought to bear. Latter part being calm, turned the Fore Rigging in a fresh and Rattled it down. Lat. 35.32 Long. 21.13. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 103 Gallons, Remains on board 3049 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions, 84 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and went to the market, found northing. Walked up to the Barracks, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 87, wind east southeast 1, clouds 7. Subscribed $1.00 toward burying an Irishman who is dying of yellow fever at Moffatt’s house. He was taken last Friday. Colonel Oliver O’Hara called me up to see the barometer of the bark Emigrant. It is a splendid instrument and has a sympiesometer attached and cost in Liverpool eight pounds. O’Hara told me that if I was not employed for the wreckers he would employ me for the Captain. Down on Bowne and Curry’s wharf where a few things from the ship Isaac Allerton and some rigging from rigging from the French brig Marie. I did not stop long. Several rain squalls during the afternoon and considerable rain fell from the east northeast.
1952: The City of Key West took possession of Mallory Dock when Mayor C.B. Harvey presented a check for $25,000 to Gulf Atlantic Transportation Company.
1953: The Secretary of the Navy issued reprimands to Rear Adm. Irving T. Duke, former Commander Naval Base Key West, and Lt. Comm. Benjamin Berry, former legal officer, for their mishandling of the investigation into the Charity Carnival stag show that turned into a sexual orgy.
1960: Locals were interviewed for parts in the movie “All Fall Down,” partially filmed in Key West.
1967: The Grace Lutheran Church located on Flagler at 10th Street was dedicated. The speaker was The Rev. W.A. Kimberely, chairman of the Missions Committee of the Florida-Georgia District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
1974: Don Keith, publisher of The Key West Citizen, announced that the Morris organization had sold the paper to Thomson Newspapers, Inc. who assume immediate control of the organization.