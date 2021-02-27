1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 76, wind south southeast 3, clouds 2. Read papers and prepared for an expedition to the Marquesas. Turner and the Patterson girls spent the evening and Major William Fraser came in and sat for some time.
1929: U.S. Navy tests of the Momsen Lung conducted on the submarine S-4 near Smith Shoals ended and were declared a success, with men able to escape from the submarine on the bottom using the lung.
1952: Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company began installing a new dial telephone system in Key West.
1953: The Jesston Corporation sold 330 acres of the new Marathon Beach area to Stanley Switlik for a reported price of $200,000.
1971: Astro City playground at Higgs Beach was dedicated. The park was a project of the Junior Woman’s Club.
1972: Ground was broken on an 18-acre site behind Searstown for a retirement center being developed by the Aldersgate Foundation, Inc.
1983: Tennessee Williams, Key West resident and America’s greatest playwright, was buried in St. Louis.
1984: The city commission chose Montenay International to build a state-of-the-art plant for solid waste incineration.
1993: Former Key West High School baseball star Boog Powell was honored during Boog Powell Appreciation Night ceremonies held at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.