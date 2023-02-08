Today in Keys History

The Southeast Museum of North American Indians in Marathon.

 Photo provide by Monroe County Library

1923: Orator and former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan arrived at Key West by train and was to present at the Strand Theater at 4 p.m. He and his party were met by Mayor Ladd and Dr. J.Y. Porter and escorted to the Casa Marina for lunch.

1924: After facing closure because of a lack of funds, the band concerts at Bayview Park could continue. With $1,000 from Monroe County commissioners, $500 from the City of Key West, and $300 from private donations, the band was able to be paid for the remainder of the season.

