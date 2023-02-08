1923: Orator and former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan arrived at Key West by train and was to present at the Strand Theater at 4 p.m. He and his party were met by Mayor Ladd and Dr. J.Y. Porter and escorted to the Casa Marina for lunch.
1924: After facing closure because of a lack of funds, the band concerts at Bayview Park could continue. With $1,000 from Monroe County commissioners, $500 from the City of Key West, and $300 from private donations, the band was able to be paid for the remainder of the season.
1924: Between the morning and afternoon trains, Key West received nearly 500 visitors for the day.
1947: Mrs. Bernie Spencer, of Caroline Street, complained to police that a pack of dogs had killed 11 of her 18 chickens. Little could be done about the unruly canines, though, as the local dogcatcher was in jail, charged with causing an accident while under the influence of liquor.
1949: The modern Gulfstream Food Department Store on White Street opened. The owners of the new store were Luis and James Muniz.
1953: A fleet of six vessels and 37 oil testers from the Gulf Oil Company arrived at Key West for seismographic testing in an area ranging from the Marquesas Keys to Boca Chica to Mainland Monroe County. The oil exploration team expected to be in the area from two to four months.
1959: The Southeast Museum of the North American Indian opened to the public in Marathon. The museum was founded and sponsored by the Crane Foundation.
1969: Senator Richard Russell, Chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriation Committee, arrived for a vacation as guest of Rear Adm. F.J. Bush, Commander Key West Forces.