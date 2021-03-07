1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked partly to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.54, thermometer 77.5, wind northeast 1, clouds 2. Got papers from the Post Office. Got five volumes of American State Papers (Public Lands) which I bought at auction on Thursday for $2.75 and eighteen volumes of Medical Review bought at the same time for $3.31. Taxed costs in case of the ship Ashburton and examined witnesses on the claim of Oliver O’Hara and Charles Wells against her for breaking down their wharf. Went down to Bowne and Curry and saw a hound sent to John P. Bladwin by a friend from Apalachicola. She is a perfect hound. Lucia was sick vomiting and pain in the stomach. Kept me awake most of the night. Gave her Chamomile which relieved her.
1898: At the Convent of Mary Immaculate, Sister M. Florentine and Sister M. Simon observed the silver anniversary of their service to the church.
1904: Key West police officer, Clarence K. Till, was killed in a shootout with Dutchy Melbourne. Till had answered a call of a disturbance at a coffee shop on White Street, which was caused by Melbourne and his gang.
1908: W.A. Gwynn was appointed city engineer, with compensation only for services rendered.
1923: Judge William Hunt Harris was buried from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He was born in Louisiana and came to Key West at the age of 20. He had served Monroe County in the Florida House and Senate, of which he was president in 1907, and served as Key West Police Court Judge for 14 years. At the time of his death, he was Judge of the Criminal Court.
1939: As part of the renovation and construction by the Works Progress Administration, crews began painting white the Monroe County Court House on Whitehead Street.
1952: President Harry S Truman arrived for his 11th working vacation in Key West and his last as the nation’s Chief Executive.