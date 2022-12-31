1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Reading law. Wrote to Father and filed away all the letters received this year. Gave Oliver O’Hara a certificate of my opinion of the incapacity of Henry W. Fontaine to fulfill the duties of presiding Justice of Monroe County Court which appointment he now holds. About 8 a.m. the wind chopped suddenly round to the northwest and blows fresh as the it wishes to dismiss the year in a flurry. It is four years this day since first placed my foot on Florida and though at first much pleased with the country yet every year had caused me to like it more and more and it is at presently my determination to make it the place of my permanent abode although not this spot of it in which I am at present sojourned. Toward night it became quite cool. Played whist at the Collector’s till 10. The bookbinder having made the mistake of placing the titles on the back of this volume I commenced it upside down and several days having elapsed before I discovered it I was forced to continue it until the end of the year when I contemplate having the pages I have written on in this volume removed to the first one I used when I commenced keeping a diary by which means also the use of the volumes may be enlarged as at present they are rather small to be convenient. The thermometer stands in the evening at 60 degrees.
1899: J. Vinning Harris held an open house in his new home at the ocean end of Duval Street. The house was almost complete and the family expected to move in soon.
1920: Casa Marina Hotel opened for its first season. It is owned by the Florida East Coast Hotel Company, which was part of the Flagler System that also owned the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1931: The USS Constitution “Old Ironsides,” the oldest ship in the U.S. Navy, was welcomed to Key West by a crowd of more than 600 who witnessed her moor at Porter Docks. Capt. R.T. Menner, Commander of the Naval Base and Mayor Leslie A. Curry welcomed the ship and crew to the city.
1933: Mayor Leslie A. Curry died following an illness of about one month. He was first elected mayor in 1927 and had been re-elected three times.
1938: The formal opening dinner and dance was held at the Casa Marina. The charge was $2.50 per person.
1942: The Marine Hospital on the Naval Station closed. The hospital opened in 1845 and was primarily for the treatment of Merchant Marine sailors. After World War I, the hospital also served as a veterans hospital. It was manned by personnel of the U.S. Public Health Service. During the Civil War, the Naval Hospital was located in the same building.