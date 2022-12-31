Today in Keys History

President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Reading law. Wrote to Father and filed away all the letters received this year. Gave Oliver O’Hara a certificate of my opinion of the incapacity of Henry W. Fontaine to fulfill the duties of presiding Justice of Monroe County Court which appointment he now holds. About 8 a.m. the wind chopped suddenly round to the northwest and blows fresh as the it wishes to dismiss the year in a flurry. It is four years this day since first placed my foot on Florida and though at first much pleased with the country yet every year had caused me to like it more and more and it is at presently my determination to make it the place of my permanent abode although not this spot of it in which I am at present sojourned. Toward night it became quite cool. Played whist at the Collector’s till 10. The bookbinder having made the mistake of placing the titles on the back of this volume I commenced it upside down and several days having elapsed before I discovered it I was forced to continue it until the end of the year when I contemplate having the pages I have written on in this volume removed to the first one I used when I commenced keeping a diary by which means also the use of the volumes may be enlarged as at present they are rather small to be convenient. The thermometer stands in the evening at 60 degrees.

1899: J. Vinning Harris held an open house in his new home at the ocean end of Duval Street. The house was almost complete and the family expected to move in soon.