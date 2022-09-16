1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 16th The Wind is gradually inclining to the Northward but we are still unable to make much Easting. Lat. 21.19 N. Long. 29.24 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 66 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2700 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1897: John J. Philbrick died at 57. He was from Keane, New Hampshire and came to Key West in the Navy during the Civil War. At the time of his death, he was president of Key West Street Car Company and the Key West Gas and Electric Light Company.
1923: The new Monroe County High School on White Street was dedicated before a large crowd in the auditorium. The main speaker was Dr. William R. Warren. Superintendent of Public Instruction Virgil S. Lowe and Contractor B.A. Johnson gave short addresses.
1930: Mary Harvey Lake died at 78. In 1917, when the Key West Library was about to close for the lack of funds, she took charge and for the next 10 years ran it without compensation attending to her duties from early morning to late night.
1933: It was announced in Washington, D.C. that the Post Office on Pigeon Key would be closed.
1944: Hollon Bervaldi, who had been acting postmaster, was nominated to become permanent. He had served in the post office since 1914.
1953: Sinclair Refining Company and Commonwealth Oil Company announced they had ended their oil well drilling on Key Largo and had only found salt water.
1955: Federal Judge Emett C. Choate ruled that crews of the Cuban Airline DC-4 and Navy training jet plane were both at fault in the air crash off Key West South Beach in 1951 in which 43 persons died.
1957: The City Commission approved a lease with the Charter Boatmen’s Association for the use of Garrison Bight alongside North Roosevelt Boulevard. The 20-year lease required boatmen to provide the docking facilities and to pay $25 a year for each dock.
1994: Former Key West Mayor Richard Heyman died at 59. He had served as mayor from 1983-1985 and 1987-1989.