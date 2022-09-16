Today in Keys History

Charter boats on North Roosevelt Boulevard.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 16th The Wind is gradually inclining to the Northward but we are still unable to make much Easting. Lat. 21.19 N. Long. 29.24 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 66 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2700 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1897: John J. Philbrick died at 57. He was from Keane, New Hampshire and came to Key West in the Navy during the Civil War. At the time of his death, he was president of Key West Street Car Company and the Key West Gas and Electric Light Company.