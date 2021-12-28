1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, Dec. 28. A continuance of the weather of yesterday. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons. Remains on Board 5485 Gallons. Exp. Provisions. 56 lbs. Bread, 4 Gls. Spirits
1835: Major Francis Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barracks, led his command in a march from Tampa to Fort King in which he was ambushed by Indians who killed 115 officers and men of his 116-man command.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 and did not walk or bathe. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.56.5, thermometer 70, wind east by south 1, clouds 9. Read papers.
1899: The bodies from the Battleship Maine were interred in Arlington National Cemetery with a simple religious service. Captain Charles Sigsbee, who was in command of the Maine when she was blown up, was in charge of the ceremonies. Father Chidwick, who was Chaplin of the Maine, was there to perform the last rites.
1925: The new La Concha Hotel was opened to the public and a formal grand opening was held on January 22, 1926.
1926: Thomas S. Caro resigned as police judge and Mayor Leslie Curry appointed Raymond Lord to the office.
1955: President Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived in Key West to begin a restful winter vacation. Thousands of people lined the motorcade route to welcome the President who came to recuperating from heart trouble.