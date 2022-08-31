Today in Keys History

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 31st At 2 p.m. the wind shifted to the Southward and Westward and blew a fresh breeze for the remainder of these 24 hours. Discovered a little before Day Light a strange Vessel standing athwart on Bow, immediately shortened Sail, cleared Ship for Action and Spoke the American Brig — 13 days from Boston bound to Guadeloupe. Lat. 29.56 N. Long. 46.33 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3921 1/4 Gallons.

1906: The following physicians were listed in the city directory: Arturo Castillo, J.N. Fogarty, Francisco Fors, J.V. Harris, Juan Hernandez, Samuel D.W. Light, Francisco Lopez, M.F. McCleary, John B. Maloney, Joseph W.V.R. Plummer and Myrtle Seiler.