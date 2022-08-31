1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 31st At 2 p.m. the wind shifted to the Southward and Westward and blew a fresh breeze for the remainder of these 24 hours. Discovered a little before Day Light a strange Vessel standing athwart on Bow, immediately shortened Sail, cleared Ship for Action and Spoke the American Brig — 13 days from Boston bound to Guadeloupe. Lat. 29.56 N. Long. 46.33 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3921 1/4 Gallons.
1906: The following physicians were listed in the city directory: Arturo Castillo, J.N. Fogarty, Francisco Fors, J.V. Harris, Juan Hernandez, Samuel D.W. Light, Francisco Lopez, M.F. McCleary, John B. Maloney, Joseph W.V.R. Plummer and Myrtle Seiler.
1931: Revolution leader and former mayor of Havana Miguel Mariano Gomez arrived from Cuba. He reported that Cuba was quiet, but the people wanted a president other than the one in office and will remain rebellious until a change occurs. Gomez left by train for New York.
1953: The Florida State Board of Conservation reported that 11,463,661 pounds of shrimp were caught in the Tortugas beds in 1952. This was a decrease from the 19,246,367 pounds caught in 1951.
1970: Rear Adm. D.F. Smith assumed command as Commander Key West Forces and Commander Fleet Air Key West. The command had been held since the retirement of Rear Adm. F.J. Brush by Capt. J.A. Camera, who will resume duties as the Admiral’s Chief of Staff.
1976: Pantry Pride Super Market at Key Plaza Shopping Center held its grand-opening celebration.
1979: Sally Rand, who invented the fan dance that scandalized and delighted the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, died at 75. During the late 1940s and early ‘50s, she lived in Key West.