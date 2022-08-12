1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No report.
1898: President William McKinley signed the peace protocol with Spain ending the Spanish American War.
1906: The 1906 Key West City Directory listed 7,997 names of people over the age of 16. This number, multiplied by three, gave an estimated population of the city of 23,991.
1932:Thomas M. Kelly retired after 27 years of consecutive service in the Lighthouse Service. His last station was in charge of Alligator Reef Lighthouse, where he was stationed since 1917.
1933: Carlos Manuel de Cespedes was named president of Cuba in place of Gerardo Machado. Carlos Manuel de Cespedes was the former ambassador to the United States and, in 1876, his half-brother served as mayor of Key West.
1933: Governor Dave Sholtz arrived on the Havana Special for his official visit and inspection of the Florida National Guard in camp here for their annual training.
1934: The first edition of the Spanish language newspaper Cayo Hueso was published. The editor of the new weekly was A.O. Armayor.
1942: German submarine U-508 sunk the Santiago de Cuban and Manzanillo about 15 miles south of Key West. The two ship were part of a convoy that sailed from Key West and were loaded with newly developed radio equipment destined for a base in the Caribbean.
1969: Two Army Green Berets drowned off the Naval Air Station at Boca Chica in a training accident.