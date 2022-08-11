The Pier House Motel.
1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. No Report.
1931: A revolt against President Gerardo Machado was spreading over Cuba. The leader of the revolt was former President Mario Garcia Menocal.
1934: Governor Dave Sholtz arrived for his annual inspection of the Florida National Guard in camp for two weeks of training at Fort Taylor.
1941: Mom’s Tea Room near Fort Taylor was raided and three women were arrested for prostitution.
1968: The Pier House Motel at Duval-On-the-Gulf opened for business. The 50-room motel was developed by David Wolkowski.
1974: Angelo Donghia of New York bought the Peacon House on Eaton Street from Dr. and Mrs. Moldawer. Donghia was the owner of Vice Veers fabric house and Burge-Donghia Interiors.
1979: Workers re-digging a well at 902 Whitehead St. found gold estimated to be worth about $1,000. The gold was believed to be melted-down coins.
