1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday Dec. 10. At 3:30 Anchored in the Harbor of Port Royal, Jamaica, where we found several British Ships of War. After some preliminary arrangements saluted the Batteries with 13 Guns which was immediately returned with an equal number. After overhauling our Rigging, obtaining a small supply of Provisions, refreshing our Crew, replenishing our Water, and making some other arrangements, we on the 15th of December, at 6 a.m. got underway from our Anchorage at Port Royal and stood out of the harbour through what is termed the Middle Passage, but it dying calm we were obliged to anchor outside of the Shoals in 12 Fathoms Water. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 87 Gallons, Remains on board 857 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 30 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans.
1834: In a special election, Joseph A. Thouron was elected Clerk of Court for Monroe County to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Dr. Day.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 73, wind east southeast 5, clouds 3. The steamer Tennessee from Greytown came in last night and has been coaling ever since. It is said that Walker is in a bad fix. Wrote to Mrs. L. Porter, to Mother and to Fowler and Wells and enclosed a quarter Eagle to buy two dozen Brooke Cotton and American Almanac for 1858 and mailed them by 10 a.m. Lola Montez in on board the Tennessee and there has been a good deal of sickness said to be Cholera on board. Read papers. Judge William Marvin read his decree in the ship Lady Arbella case giving $5,000 making the wreckers pay for nineteen boxes and one cask of wine which the second mate swore was put on board the boats but which the Judge said he did not believe the wreckers unloaded. Stephen Mallory went on the steamer Isabel and also Porter’s two girls.
1993: The new Monroe County Jail on Stock Island was dedicated.