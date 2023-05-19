Today in Keys History

Inside a cell in the Monroe County Jail on Whitehead Street in the 1970s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1730: The Birch Galley, sailing from Jamaica to Bristol, was boarded by the crew of a Havana ship and taken to one of the Florida Keys. There, the Spaniards held the Birch’s crew at gunpoint and took their cargo, stores, bedding and clothes. After four days, the Birch captives were released to make their way home.

1861: Judge McQueen McIntosh, who had been appointed District Court judge by the Confederate States, arrived in Key West to hold court. Judge McIntosh was advised that any attempt on his part would result in a clash with Federal authorities and he was persuaded to leave without holding court.