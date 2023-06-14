Today in Keys History

A photo of Monroe County Sheriff Rick Roth in the jail at Whitehead and Fleming streets, published in the Miami Herald on March 1, 1991.

 Photo provided by Monroe county Library

1906: Work commenced on the new Triumph Coffee Mill building on a lot behind the Pohalski Cigar Factory. The corrugated iron structure was expected to take three weeks to complete.

1923: A whale shark estimated at 45,000 pounds was brought to the city from Long Key, where it was captured. The New York Aquarium removed the hide for mounting.