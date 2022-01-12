1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Jan. 12 The Wind inclining a little to the Northward and Westward enabled us to make some progress on our Course, and at 12 Meridian we found ourselves as far North as 36.10. Lat. 36.10 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4045 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 54 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 5 Gls. Spirits, Broached one bbl. of Pork.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and made a fire in the stove and sat by it. The Babe had no fever during the night nor this morning, but she did not sleep well and her month is filled with white blisters or ulcers. We cannot examine them well and her tongue is coated with a thick white fur. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 63, wind north northwest 3, clouds 6, very cloudy and raw all day yesterday but no rain fell and today there is no appearance of any rain today. Today was set for the trial by jury of the issue ordered by Judge King in the decree in the matter of the wharf proprietors. I was notified and I started to go to the Court House but upon meeting Ossin Hart he said that on presenting the order for a jury to Judge King he would not sign it so then here the matter stands. The Babe better but her mouth is very sore but no fever. Gave her 1 dose of Mir viv and one sulphur.
1891: The City Commission passed an ordinance prohibiting the killing or trapping of any song bird.
1927: The U.S. Army announced that the post cemetery of the Key West Army Barracks would be moved to Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola.
1943: The U.S. government began building the High School Annex on United Street. The $65,000 schoolhouse had 14 rooms and was funded entirely by the federal government.
1944: County Commissioner Harry Harris was released from the U.S. Army in August 1943 and, afterwards, three attempts were made to send him back and three times he was deferred.
1952: There were 250 shrimp trawlers operating out of Key West and the average catch was 2,500 pounds per trip.
1971: John Dedek purchased the neglected property at 227 Duval St, restoring it and opening the Fogarty House 1875 Restaurant and Cafe.