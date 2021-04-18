1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 81, wind east by north 2, clouds 4 with hazy. A nice shower fell at half past 11 a.m. and all this evening a nice breeze from northwest. Went to the Fort with Matilda, she and all the children have bad colds.
1889: The Spanish newspaper El Yara started publishing daily. The paper was established in 1878 and was the official organ of the Cuban revolutionary clubs. J.D. Poyo was editor and proprietor and F. Ibern was business manager. The office was at 210 Duval St. and a subscription was $10 per year.
1893: The Daily Equator-Democrat was a daily newspaper except Sundays. The Key West Democrat founded in 1880 and Equator was founded in 1886 by Charles B. Pendleton and were consolidated in 1887. The publisher was Equator Publishing Company with Mary A. Taylor as Managing Editor. The office was at 435 Front St., telephone number 3. Subscription was $10 per year.
1982: The U.S. Border Patrol established a roadblock at Florida City and began checking everyone leaving the Florida Keys for citizenship causing a traffic jam extending 15 miles. The Border Patrol had received information that illegal aliens were entering the country from the Keys.
1982: Final approval by the state Legislature assured that Indian Key would become a major historic site.
1988: Ernest Hemingway was posthumously inducted into the Florida Artist Hall of Fame by Florida Secretary of State Jim Smith in a ceremony at the Monroe County Library.