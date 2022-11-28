1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and went off to the schooner and brought Brother ashore to breakfast. Afterwards borrowed a horse from Captain Pardon Greene and he rode through the island and down the beach by the light house and I walked with him on his return he stopped at my rooms and Oliver O’Hara came in and sat for some time. It being George Weaver’s birthday he gave us some wine and Judge James Webb and Oliver O’Hara dined with us. Gave Brother my bed and took my sea mattress for myself. The mosquitoes were so bad that I could not sleep till near day. Wind variable from southwest to north northwest. The Schooner Pizzaso came down from the reef.

1904: Herbie Melbourne was convicted of the murder of police officer Clarence Till and sentenced to be hanged. The Florida Supreme Court later overturned the verdict and Melbourne was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to one year in the county jail.