1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: First part a fine breeze from the Southward and Eastward which gradually hauled round to the Northward and Eastward and continued blowing gently for the remainder of the day. Lat. 8.23 Long. 18.54. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3700 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice. 3 3/4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 79.5, wind north by east 3, clouds 5. Drew up a bond from Captain James Brown to Wall and Company to give Bottomry bond on the cargo of the bark Emigrant when an amount is arrived at. Read papers.
1904: James A. Waddell died at 65. He was born in Canada and came to Key West in 1881 to work at the John White Bank. He served as mayor of Key West 1888 to 1889 and again 1895 to 1897.
1937: The Florida Keys Hurricane Monument on Upper Matecumbe Key was dedicated. The monument was in memory of those who lost their lives in the Labor Day Storm of 1935 and the ashes of 23 of the victims were interned at the site.
1959: The Monroe County Library on Fleming Street was dedicated, and Karl Thompson, who donated the land, cut the ribbon as May Hill Russell, the library administrator, looked on.