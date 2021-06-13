1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.60.5, thermometer 86, wind southwest 1, clouds 3. Read papers. Mary Fontane spent the day at the house and Phillip came up to tea. P.m. siesta.
1930: The 27th annual convention of the Florida State Pharmaceutical Association opened at the San Carlos Theater with 135 members present.
1959: Rear Adm. Lloyd M. Mustin relieved Rear Adm. Francis D. McCorkle as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1959: Key West High School baseball star Boog Powell signed a contract to play professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles.
1970: The 57th Florida Sheriff’s Association conference opened at the Holiday Inn.
1993: The U.S. Navy Hydrofoil Squadron sailed from Key West for the last time.
1995: The fifth branch of the Monroe County Library System opened with a ribbon-cutting event at the Big Pine Library.