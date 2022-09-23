1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 23rd Light Winds with long intervals of Calm. Lat. 12.02 N. Long. 22.00 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2260 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 187 lbs. Bread, 75 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Spirits.
1894: William McClintock died in Key West. He came to Key West during the Civil War as a captain in the U.S. Navy and returned after the war to live. He served on the city commission and in 1882 was elected mayor, from which he resigned a year later to take a job in the Custom House.
1932: The Post Office opened for business in the new Federal Building on Simonton Street, at the corner of Caroline Street.
1940: A contract to dredge the Naval Station harbor was awarded to R.C. Huffman Construction Company of Buffalo, New York.
1954: Hollywood producer Hal Wallis was in Key West scouting locations for filming Tennessee William’s play “The Rose Tattoo.”
1966: City officials and backers held a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Key West Theater that was constructed in the Sears Town Shopping Center.
1974: The Fire Department began moving into the new station at the corner of Kennedy Drive and Flagler Avenue.