Today in Keys History

The U.S. Post Office in the Federal Building.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 23rd Light Winds with long intervals of Calm. Lat. 12.02 N. Long. 22.00 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2260 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 187 lbs. Bread, 75 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Spirits.

1894: William McClintock died in Key West. He came to Key West during the Civil War as a captain in the U.S. Navy and returned after the war to live. He served on the city commission and in 1882 was elected mayor, from which he resigned a year later to take a job in the Custom House.