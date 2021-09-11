1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 5 p.m. weighed with a light wind and put our head to the South but we could make but little headway. The Current setting Strong to the East, got our sweeps out and Swept her from under the Lee of Brazen head, when we took a fine fresh breeze from the North and East and stood away for Tenerife. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 112 Gallons, Remains on board 2500 Gallons. Took on board 1000 Gallons Water since anchoring in Funchall Roads.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 but the mosquito are too bad to walk, bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 2, clouds 9. A light rain fell during the night. There were a few goods sold auction and a large bell for the First Presbyterian Church at Memphis weighing near a ton was saved and brought down. Nearly everything of value from between decks has been saved and brought down and they are trying to get up the lower deck. The sloop Dolphin and schooner William Chestnut came in during the morning loaded with sugar from the French ship Don Juan which had been ashore on Alligator Reef. She was from Havana to Marseille with 2,500 boxes of sugar the ship got in about 11 a.m. The mail boat from Havana arrived about noon, and bought me a 4/16 lottery ticket that cost $4.25.
1932: Rear Adm. George P. Colvocoresses died at 85. He was Commandant of the Key West Navy Yard from 1904 to 1905.
1946: The city commission passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of the beach property at the south end of Duval Street. The purchase price was $37,000.
1951: The 1,000-unit U.S. Navy housing project being built on Dredger’s Key was named Sigsbee Park, for the late Admiral Charles Sigsbee, who was Commanding Officer of the Battleship Maine when it was destroyed in Havana Harbor in 1898. The Navy Housing project at the old Army Barracks was named Peary Court, for Robert E. Peary, who was stationed in Key West in the 1880s, and later was the first man to go to the North Pole.
1968: Work began on the 800-foot jetty to provide protection to boats tied up in Key West Bight. The contractor also dredged a turning basin behind the breakwater. The fill from the dredging was used to fill city property between Simonton and Duval streets.