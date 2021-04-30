1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and went to the market then walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 80.5, wind southeast 3, clouds and haze. Preparing authorities from which to draw exceptions in the case of Ogden et als vs. D. Davis et als. After dinner Charles Johnson and Edgar Coste came up and gave me the facts in the case of the barque Alma. Commenced the libel. After tea went to Philip Fontane’s.
1860: The USS Mohawk escorted the captured slave ship Wildfire into the harbor. The Wildfire had 510 Africans from the Congo River area of Africa that were being taken to Cuba to be sold in the slave trade. The Wildfire was in violation of American and international law and the U.S. Navy was actively searching for violators.
1898: War prices ruled in Key West. A tall glass of soda cost $.15, lemonade $.20 and beer $.25. Drinking water was becoming more valuable every day, as the water shortage grew worse because of no rain.
1902: Hanna Brooks, an African American, died at age 102. She was born in St. Augustine but had been in Key West for 70 years. She was a trained nurse and had ministered to almost every family on the island during her many years of service.
1966: Three Key West High School seniors were killed and one critical injured in a car crash on Old Boca Chica Road after the Junior/Senior Prom.
1971: Governor Rueben Askew appointed Ignatius Lester Circuit Court Judge to fill the unexpired term of the late Aquilino Lopez, Jr.
1980: Governor Bob Graham ordered the Florida National Guard to Key West and the first unit a company of military police unit arrived to assist handling the Cuban Refugees crisis.
1980: Six more boats arrived from Mariel with about 200 Cuban refugees. This brought the number of refugees to arrive in Key West to more than 4,700.
1982: The establishment of the Conch Republic was getting worldwide attention. Stella Cisneros, Mayor Wardlow’s secretary, was busy responding to requests about the Conch Republic.