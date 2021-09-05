1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Light variable Winds. I am under the impression that we are now approaching the Northern extremity of the N. E. Trade Wind, the color of the clouds (Lilac) and the peculiar appearance of the atmosphere, are strong indications in favor of my conjecture. At this Season of the year the Trade generally prevail at the Island of Madeira and tis only when the Sun is in his greatest Declination that these Winds cease to blow. [added in pencil:] In this neighborhood. Lat. 34.41 Long. 20.29. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 105 Gallons, Remains on board 2839 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and went to the market, not a thing to be bought. Walked down to the Fort, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 87, wind east northeast 2 with a rain squall at 8 a.m. Bought 15 pounds of white sugar to preserve 13 pounds of lemons. Matilda has been preparing for sweetmeats for some days. Christian Boyle let me have 10 pair of Navy blankets at $.61 per pair the same he paid for them. Gave Matilda $10.00 to pay for things purchases for her own use and gave each of the children a knife and bought one for myself costing $.02 to $.03, they are not much damaged. Goods still selling high, about the wharf morning and afternoon where they are selling.Bought a lot of cotton goods of various kinds for $12.00.
1861: Major William H. French issued an order that all male citizens of the island must take an oath of allegiance to the United States within 60 days or they would be removed from Key West.
1898: Comm. P.P. Gilmore relieved Comm. J.M. Forsyth as Commandant of the Naval Station.
1900: The case of the bark South American, which wrecked on French Reef, was heard in federal court. The vessel, with a cargo of mahogany, was lost. The salvors were awarded a fee of $11,925.
1969: The old B’nai Zion Synagogue on Simonton Street was sold to the Mission to the Military Inc., a serviceman’s Christian center. The old building was replaced by the new Synagogue on United Street.