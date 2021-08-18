1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Boisterous unpleasant weather, at 4 o’clock the clouds prognosticated Stormy weather, the Wind veered to the Eastward and compelled us to reduce the quantity of Canvas. At Sunset, the wind was increased to a moderate Gale and in expectation of heavy weather made preparations for getting the Yards and Top Masts down but altho’ it blew fresh throughout the Night this measure was not found necessary. Passed a Ship Standing to the East. Latter part moderate weather with a heavy Swell from the Eastward. Lat. 38.10 Long. 55.41. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons. Remains on board 4670 Gallons, Provisions, 55 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gals. Beans,4 Gals. Whiskey, 40 lbs. Bread.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 87.2, wind southeast 2, clouds 4. The Spanish brig Rosita came in yesterday, she had been ashore on the reef and her cargo taken out by the sloop Dolphin and an agreement for $6,000 salvage was made on the reef. There was also on the same day an English bark which was got off by the wreckers and the captain giving a draft on her owners for $2,500. She proceeded on her voyage. An American brig was also ashore on the same Key but got off without assistance. The Florida is going to Havana with the Captain of the Brig and I sent by Simeon Frow $4.25 for a Lottery Ticket. Francisco Moreno sent $2.12 for a quarter of a ticket. Put the money in a paper and wrote directions on the outside and gave it to Simeon. P.m. siesta.
1906: The Key West Realty Company found a cigar company that will build a factory on the large tract of land they had on First Street and County Road.
1954: Dr. Enrique Rodriguez, 87-year-old retired physician who had practice medicine in Key West for 55 years, said in an interview that he estimated he had delivered almost 10,000 babies in the city. At one time he was the only practitioner who delivered babies.
1991: Louis Carbonell died at 88. He had served as a city commissioner, member of the Utility Board and Clerk of Court.