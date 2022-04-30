1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to market. Packed a cask of crockery and the two shades each one in a flour barrel with moss. Bathed. The wind very light from south southeast and clear. [The last entry in William R. Hackley’s Diary from Key West]
1860: The USS Mohawk escorted the captured slave ship Wildfire into the harbor. The Wildfire had 510 Africans from the Congo River area of Africa that were being taken to Cuba to be sold in the slave trade. The Wildfire was in violation of American and international law and the U.S. Navy was actively searching for violators.
1898: War prices ruled in Key West. A tall glass of soda cost 15 cents, lemonade 20 cents and beer was 25 cents. Drinking water was becoming more valuable every day, as the water shortage grew worse because of no rain.
1902: Hanna Brooks, an African American, died at 102. She was born in St. Augustine but had been in Key West for 70 years. She was a trained nurse and had ministered to almost every family on the island during her many years of service.
1966: Three Key West High School seniors were killed and one critical injured in a car crash on Old Boca Chica Road after the Junior/Senior Prom.
1971: Gov. Rueben Askew appointed Ignatius Lester Circuit Court Judge to fill the unexpired term of the late Aquilino Lopez, Jr.
1980: Gov. Bob Graham ordered the Florida National Guard to Key West and the first unit a company of military police unit arrived to assist handling the Cuban Refugees crisis.
1980: Six more boats arrived from Mariel with about 200 Cuban refugees. This brought the number of refugees to arrive in Key West to more than 4,700.
1982: The establishment of the Conch Republic was getting worldwide attention. Stella Cisneros, Mayor Deniis Wardlow’s secretary, was busy responding to requests about the Conch Republic.