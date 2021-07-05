1830: Norman Sherwood killed John Wilson in a fight in a grog shop on Front Street, the first recorded murder in Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 86, wind south southeast 3, clouds 2. Bought a number of Harpers Novels from Robert Campbell to read during the hot weather when I cannot study. Received $45.00 from the clerk of the District Court my fee in the case of the ship James Guthrie for filing the petition of L. Crain etal. The James Guthrie went to sea about noon with a very light wind and was not out of sight at dark. The schooner Venice arrived from New Orleans. She brought the goods which were sent for by the steamer Vanderbilt who is seized for debt.
1971: Capt. D.F. Loomis assumed duties as Commander Key West Force and Commander Naval Base until the arrival of Rear Adm. John H. Maurer in August. Rear Adm. Dan F. Smith, the pervious commander, retired after 39 years of service.
1976: Just as the Key West Bicentennial parade began, the fire department was called out for a fire at 1110 Eaton St. History was repeating itself, as 100 years early the Centennial celebration was interrupted by a fire.
1978: Attorney Jack A. Saunders was named United States Magistrate, United States District Court of Florida.
1983: Archaeologist David Moore and three other divers from Mel Fisher’s Treasure Salvors Inc. found the bell of the English slave ship Henrietta Marie that sunk in 1701.
1985: Rear Adm. Ted C. Steele relieved Rear Adm. Ralph D. Hedges as Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean in ceremonies at Naval Air Station Key West.