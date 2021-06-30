1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 87, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. A light shower about 7. Tried the case of Joseph Lowe etals. vs. schooner William Chestnut. The Judge said that the Libelant is entitled to 40 per cent and advised the settlement of the disputed expense. Drew up a bill of sale from Faina to A. Arron for a Negro boy named Emanuel aged 4 years for $400.00. Captain and Mrs. Chase and Cora took tea they having sent most of their things on board the ship which is now ready for sea. J. V. Ogden died last night of consumption and was buried at 6 by the Masons.
1939: Abraham Sawyer “Little Abe” died in Miami at 77. Abe was born on a boat that brought his mother from Spanish Wells in the Bahamas to Key West. He was what was called a perfect midget, 40 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He refused a fortune in offers from carnivals to appear in sideshows but did work for manufactures to advertise their products. When he was about 35, he moved to Miami where he was very active in church work.
1960: Carrier Anti-Submarine Air Group 50 was commissioned in the main hanger at Trumbo Point.
1970: Key West-based Destroyer Division 601 was disestablished and the ships were transferred to Destroyer Squadron 18, which moved to Key West.
1972: Capt. Hugh D. Murphree relieved Capt. Earl E. Buckwalter as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1981: Sen. Lawton Chiles dedicated the reconditioned cutters Ute and Lipan in ceremonies at the Coast Guard Station Key West.
1994: Ethealinda Kemp Stricker, 96, was buried from Old Stone Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Monroe County High School and Florida State College for Women. She retired in 1958 after 33 years teaching in Monroe County School system, most of the time at Harris School.