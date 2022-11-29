1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and wrote up my diary for yesterday. Brother after breakfast rode out to the salt pans in company with Theodore Owens who invited him to dinner today. Mr. Owens also sent me a written invitation as we are not on the most intimate terms. Brother is very anxious for me to go north with him and I would but James Randolph is in Philadelphia if he was not I would give up my prospects here and go on. At dinner time Brother had headache and excused himself to Mr. Owens. I did the same and as I had felt so unwell as to take a dose of Rhubarb Wine before breakfast and a dose of salts afterwards. He made Brother promised to dine with him previous to leaving and me to come with him. They expecting us to dine out, so at home sat down without us knowing it and had finished before we went over. The Brig Enterprise, Captain Hitchcock, came in and brought David C. Pinkham and his lady. After dinner took a good nap and at night played several games of whist. Wind north and weather cold.
1887: The Spanish language newspaper El Yara began publication.
1899: The United Republican Club of Monroe County was organized at the Good Templars Hall. More than 100 names were entered on the rolls. The following officers were elected: Frank Welters president, Isaac Showers vice president, James Taylor vice president, William McCall secretary, Norman Storrs assistant secretary, Charles Lambias treasurer and Henry Forrester sergeant-at-arms. Speeches were made by John Gandolfo, Joseph Taylor and William Banks. The was the start of the campaign of 1900.
1897: Extremely high tides on Key Largo destroyed thousands of tomato plants and other winter vegetables in the Upper Keys.
1937: The former U.S. Biological Station at the east end of Flagler Avenue was sold to Julian Marks, who renamed the property Casa Roma.
1942: Commander D.L. Conley relieved Captain J.H. McKay as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1962: Honduran President Dr. Ramon Villeda Morrales arrived at the Naval Air Station for a brief stop en route to Washington, D.C.