1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 82, wind calm, clouds 3. The circuit court met this morning and I went up and after adjournment went home and remained till after dinner. P.m. siesta.
1890: Commodore Ralph Monroe arrived from Miami on his yacht Eaglette.
1907: The Chamber of Commerce voted to employ counsel to prosecute firms using the Key West name on boxes of cigars not made in the city.
1907: Oscar B. Hahn was killed in an accident on the U.S. Navy tug Osceola. He was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1909: Mr. Van Vleck, fishing with Capt. Albert Hiembile, made his final trip of the winter. During the winter, he made 57 trips to the Card Sound Banks and caught 222 bonefish, the largest of which was 10¼ pounds.
1911: Judge L.W. Bethel of Key West was appointed judge of the Eleventh Circuit Court and W. Hunt Harris was appointed to replace him as judge of the Monroe County Criminal Court.
1958: Treasure Harbor, Plantation Key, was the base of operation for shooting the feature movie “Secret Cargo.”
1961: Pedro Aguilar baseball field on Kennedy Drive was dedicated, and Mayor Delio Cobo threw out the first ball to launch the newly organized Junior Major League.
1967: Gov. Claude Kirk appointed Robert S. Appleton as Monroe County Criminal Court Judge to the vacant judgeship created by the death of Judge J.Y. Porter.