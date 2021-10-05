1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with moderate breezes and Thick hazy weather. At 1:30 the Haze cleared off a little, the Island of Lago appeared in sight a few miles distant bearing South. At 3:40 discovered a Strange Sail on the Lee Bow, made sail in Chase and cleared Ship for action — at 5:30 finding the Chase not disposed to Heave Too, after firing the usual Signal Gun without Shot, I directed a Shot fired ahead of her but she did not Heave Too until I had fired the Second Shot. The Boarding Officer reported her to be the Brig Seneca of New York last from Bonna Vista bound to Montevedio with a Cargo of Salt. The Captain apologized for not Heaving Too before, saying that he took us for a Privateer. At Day Light bore away for the Harbour of English Road, Isle of Mayo. At 1/2 past 11 discovered two Brigs at anchor off the Town. Lat. Off Isle Mayo. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4061 Gallons, Exp. Provisions 14 lbs. Butter, 4 Gals. Molasses, 4 Gals. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gals. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 83.5, wind east by south 3, clouds 4. Charles Tift to whom the bark Joseph Hale is consigned introduced me to the Captain and employed me to defend the case. In the afternoon had a quite a nice shower.
1933: A hurricane passed 50 miles to the southeast of Key West; winds of 65 to 70 mph were recorded in Key West.
1951: Helicopter Scouting Squadron HS-1 was commissioned in ceremonies held at the Seaplane Base. It was the first HS squadron in the U.S. Navy. Commander Joseph T. Watson was the Commanding Officer of the Squadron.
1959: J. Otto Kirchheiner died at the Monroe General Hospital. He had served as chairman of the county commission and as Monroe County Tax Assessor. He was Chairman of the Monroe County Commission when the first highway to the mainland opened in 1927.
1966: Hurricane Inez passed over Key West, with winds to 90 mph and moderate damage. The storm passed over the Keys from the north and the eye moved southwest moving over the Keys. The lowest barometer reading recorded in Key West was 29.18.
1982: The winners of the Democratic Primary for two county commissioner seats were Ed Swift and Henry L. Rosenthal Jr.
1993: The only winner in the city commission election was Percy Curry. All other candidates faced a run-off election.
1999: Jimmy Weekley out-polled four other candidates to win the mayor’s race by 59%. The other winner was Jeremy Anthony, who was elected commissioner District 5.