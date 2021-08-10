1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate Easterly Winds with a heavy Sea. Latter part pleasant, Find our rigging Stretches very much, Set it up Fore and Aft. Lat. 38.56 Long. 72.14. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 80 Gallons, Remains on board 5410 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and took Dan with me and walked across the island saw a duck in Porters Spring and waited for Dan at the spring to bathe and walked home by the Fort. Saw where a turtle had came up but could not find the eggs. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 86, wind south southeast 2, clouds 2. The sloop Eliza Catherine and schooner Florida came up from the ship on the Quicksands loaded with cotton. The ship is off and coming up. The Globe was the first boarder. The Globe, schooner Dart, schooner Florida, sloop Vineyard and sloop Eliza Catherine are the larger wreckers. Dash came in the steamer Florida yesterday and as I have another dog, I gave him to Fernando Moreno. Wrote a PS to a letter Hattie wrote to mother and wrote no other. Nearly calm and very hot in the p.m.
1907: George Patterson of the U.S. Weather Bureau arrived to take charge of the local station from H.G. Cornthwaite, who went to Northfield, Vermont.
1904: The foundations for the new Naval officers’ quarters, at the corner of Whitehead and Caroline streets, were started.
1964: Bernie C. Papy, a 62-year-old political leader, died. He had served 14 consecutive terms in the state legislature before he was defeated in 1962 by Charlie Ramos. Papy had won the Democratic primary and was assured of his election in November to return him to the Florida House. Papy was the most powerful and influential Monroe County politician, and at the height of his career was “The King of the Keys.”
1980: An Air Florida flight from Miami to Key West was hijacked and taken to Cuba. The plane and passenger later returned to Miami unharmed.
1985: Johnny Carson, star of NBC Television’s “Tonight Show,” was in Key West to visit the wreck site of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha as guest of famed treasure hunter Mel Fisher.
1994: The Columbus Iselin, a 176-foot University of Miami research vessel, ran aground on Looe Key, leaking about 200 gallons of diesel fuel.