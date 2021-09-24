1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate and pleasant weather, at 1/2 past 5 discovered a Ship on the Starboard Beam, called all hands and made sail in chase. At sunset cleared ship for action, Stranger Standing for us. At 7:10 spoke the Whaling Ship Gideon 34 days from Nantucket bound on a Voyage to the Pacific Ocean. This ship was upwards of 100 miles to the East of her reckoning. She had doubtless been influenced by a strong Easterly Current and her falling in with us proved a fortunate circumstance to her Commander as he intended to have made the Isle of Sal, but would have gone two degrees to the East of it. For fear we might have been drifted greatly to the East I sounded with 145 fathoms line. No bottom. Lat. 22.00 Long. 20.41. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 5160 Gallons. Expend. Provisions, 54 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:40 and went out to the ponds and sat till it was light. At Mead’s Pond and them went to Linn’s but saw no ducks and but one godwit. The birds must have left for Cuba with the first of the northern which is now blowing which commenced about 3 a.m. I hear that there were a number of geese over the town last night. Walked out with Matilda and Mrs. Charles Tift. The Patterson girls spent the day yesterday. The sewing machine is doing better.
1864: Former Mayor John P. Baldwin died in Lake City, Florida. He had served as mayor of Key West from 1858 to May 1861 when all officials elected under Florida law were removed by the federal government when the state seceded from the Union.
1897: Sylvanus Johnson was executed on a gallows erected in Jackson Square between the courthouse and jail. Johnson, an African American, was convicted of raping a white woman.
1923: The legendary jazz trumpeter Theodore “Fats” Navarro Jr. was born at 828 Thomas St.
1957: Key Colony Beach became the second city in Monroe County when the 11 qualified voters at a town hall meeting approved incorporation.
1985: A study of multiple sclerosis in Key West was conducted by the Monroe County Health Department, the State Department of Health and the U.S. Center for Disease Control. The study failed to find any reason for the high number of cases of the disease in Key West.
1997: The Harvey Government Center at the historic Truman School was dedicated by County Commissioner Wilhelmina Harvey before a large crowd.