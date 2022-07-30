Sidney Aronovitz Pioneer Fabric Center at 622 Duval St.
1933: The temperature reached 94 degrees, the hottest day since 1884.
1947: Dr. Harry C. Galey, prominent physician and former mayor of Key West, died suddenly at his home. He was mayor from 1935 to 1937.
1953: Charles Aronovitz retired from the business his father started in 1889 and that he took over in 1939. The Aronovitz name remained as his son, Sidney, opened another retail store at 622 Duval St.
1955: Assistant Fire Chief Charles Torres collapsed while fighting a fire on Whitehead Street and was pronounced dead on arrival at Monroe General Hospital.
1987: Capt. William Denning relieved Capt. Raymond Sullvan as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1993: Capt. Jay M. Munningoff relieved Capt. Michael P. Currie as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
