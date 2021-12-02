1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Pleasant Trade Winds. Very much to my astonishment we saw nothing of the Land at Sun Set, which fairly proves that we have had no Current during our passage. Hove Too again for the Night as it is impossible that we can be far from the Land. At Day Light discovered Barbadoes on the Larboard Bow. Latter part pleasant. Barbadoes nearly out of sight. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 69 Gallons, Remains on board 1511 1/2 Gallons Exp. Provisions 76 lbs. Beef, 45 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Raisins.35 lbs. Flour.
1831: The ship Maria, carrying 250 passengers and crew, wrecked on the Florida Reef. The ship was lost but the wreckers saved everyone and brought them to Key West. The people of Key West provided the survivors with tents and a number were taken into private homes. Some of the passengers caused disturbances and the Marines from the USS Vincennes and troops from the Army Barracks had to be called to prevent trouble and disperse the crowd. The population of Key West in 1830 was only 517 men, women and children.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.48, wind southeast 3, clouds 5. Captain Brown got off about 8 in the propeller H.H. Beach for Savannah. The bark Joseph Hale got off yesterday and Mr. Legarden went in her. Gave John P. Smith his land warrant and he paid me $10.00. The crank pin of the steamer Jasper was mended and she got away by 11 p.m. General Harney was fretting a great deal about the detention. John Smith gave me two letters from his wife without date of year, one was written July 20, 1855, the other September 26, 1856, womanlike she has omitted the year. Went up to the State Court where a motion was made to adjourn and that the members of the bar wear crepe for 30 days for Judge Joseph B. Lancaster.
1904: Fred Ewert was hanged for the murder of Frank Whitaker. The gallows were erected behind the Monroe County Jail at the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets.