1513: Ponce de Leon sighted the Florida Keys and becomes the first European to land in Florida.
1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having completed his report to the Secretary of The Navy prepared to Leave the Island.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and waked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 76, wind northeast 2, clouds 2. The USS Grey Cloud went out the morning for Tampa. Read papers and Harper’s magazine.
1898: Eight bodies from the Battleship Maine were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in Key West City Cemetery.
1929: Fire destroyed the old Ruy Lopez Cigar Factory near the county road. The building had not been in use for a number of years, but was still estimated to be worth $10,000.
1951: First Lt. Clyde Stickney, Commanding Officer of the Key West National Guard Unit, was notified that the unit would be called to active service in May. The 60-man unit was part of the 712th Anti-Aircraft Group.
1952: President Harry S Truman left for Washington after spending a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1999: The U.S. Coast Guard launched a new buoy tender named in honor of Barbara Mabrity, one of Key West’s most famous lighthouse keepers. She took over as keeper of the Key West Lighthouse in 1832 when her husband died. She survived the Hurricane of 1846 and remained at the station until 1864, retiring at 82.