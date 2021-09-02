1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes and pleasant, at 3 p.m. we could scarcely discern the S.E. extremity of St. Mary’s. Kept the Vessel under a press of Canvas all night improving a fine South Wester which I fear will not continue long. Our difference of Lat. by Observation indicates a Strong Northerly Current. Mustered the Crew and read the Articles of War. Lat. 35.53 Long. [unreadable]. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 3152 Gallons. Expend. Provisions, 68 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour. 10 lbs. Raisins. 4 gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:40 and walked above the Barracks, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 87.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 2 with haze. The sun has not been clear since the gale and from the continuous heat of the weather, I think that we will have another gale before long. The Governor Anderson came down with a few goods, her divers being worn out. Several boats have also come down and they report that a schooner has been found just outside of the reef sunk all hands must have been lost. A boat was sent up to examine further and when she returned she reported that she could not find the wreck. Fred Filor came down from Cape Florida and reports that there was no wreck from Key Vacas up and from the looks of the beach on shore the gale was not as severe above Indian Key as below. As I cannot read yet I spent most of the day on the wharf at the auction. Sales are good still selling high. I bought a lot of tin ware for three dollars.
1902: The winners in the city elections were: George L. Bartlum, mayor; J.H. Curry, city clerk; Clarence Saunders, Marshall; Rutledge Curry, tax assessor; Alfred Lowe, tax collector; William H. Williams, treasurer; H.G. Fulford, street commissioner; W.W. Thompson, election commissioner; W.V. Bethel, election commissioner; and aldermen John Scheurer, Robert Gabriel, Joshua Curry, S.A. Walker, Benjamin Trevor, H.L. Roberts, T.E. Roberts, J.G. Piodella and Lewis Otto.
1930: The Key West Citizen printed its first edition from the new building on Greene Street, at the corner of Ann Street.
1935: The most intense hurricane to hit the United States passed over Long Key and Lower Matecumbe Key. The Category 5 storm had a barometer reading of 26.35 and winds estimated at around 200 mph, with tides 18 to 20 feet above normal. The storm killed nearly 400 people and ended the bankrupt Overseas Railroad.