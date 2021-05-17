1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked up South Beach across the island by the Salt Ponds and home by the Barracks. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 84, rain squalls with but little wind from 6 A.M. calm, clouds 6. The Sloop of War Cyane came in yesterday and came to Tift’s wharf to get water. The Governor Anderson came in last night as did the brig Augusta Woodard, which has been on shore on Long Key Bar and got off by the sloop Texas. There are a number of vessels in sight this morning. Tift gave me this morning $100.00 for my lottery prize. He sent it over by the bark Tropic Bird, Captain William Von Phister, which left last night for Havana but is still in sight and is owned by Tift and Von Phister. Also in sight are the bark Balaklava and the bark Magnola. Read Household Words. Mr. McChesney was sick and did not give lessons.
1861: Mayor John P. Baldwin was removed from office when officials elected under Florida law were removed because of secession.
1913: Domingo Rosillo, flying a land-based plane from Trumbo Point, made the first successful fight to Cuba.
1949: Brazil President Gen. Eurico Gaspar Dutra arrived at Naval Air Station Key West and was taken to the Little White hHouse where he spent the night.
1951: More than 50 American and Cuban dignitaries and air enthusiasts dedicated a monument near the corner of Grinnell and Caroline streets to mark the first successful flight by Major Domingo Rosillo from Key West to Havana. The 75-year-old Rosillo attended the ceremony as guest of honor.
1954: An official party of Cuban dignitaries arrived to take part in the Fiesta Alegre y Benefica to celebrate Cuban Independence. They were met by a Key West group that started the fiesta, led by Julio Cabans Jr., president of the San Carlos.
1980: A Cuban refugees boat capsized, killing 14 of the 52 people reported aboard. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the others.
1989: Shorty’s Diner, an institution on Duval Street since 1942, closed. A.J. Galloway, son of the founder, announced he was moving to Central Florida and taking a long rest.
1993: The Monroe County Library on Fleming Street held its grand reopening after a major renovation and addition.