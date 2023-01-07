Today in Keys History

Berlin A. Sawyer, Monroe County Sheriff, from 1941 to 1953. From the Wright Langley Collection.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library,

1899: Juan D. Poyo announced he was moving the Spanish language newspaper “El Yara” to Havana. The “El Yara” had been published in Key West for 20 years and was the voice of free Cuba.

1924: Work began on the construction of the new San Carlos on Duval Street. Paul Boysen was awarded the contract for the new building.