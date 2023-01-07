1899: Juan D. Poyo announced he was moving the Spanish language newspaper “El Yara” to Havana. The “El Yara” had been published in Key West for 20 years and was the voice of free Cuba.
1924: Work began on the construction of the new San Carlos on Duval Street. Paul Boysen was awarded the contract for the new building.
1923: Wireless S.O.S. calls were received at Key West from the German steamer Holsatia, which was aground and in distress 2 miles southwest of Carysfort Reef. The tug Relief went to assist, and the passengers were safely removed; the Holsatia was pulled into deeper water.
1959: Persistent rumors circulated that the boat that brought Cuban Sen. Rolando Masferrer to Key West carried $17 million. Also, rumors of a large amount of money on Cuban President Fulgencio Batista’s private yacht that arrived with seven Cuban naval officers. Customs had not searched the boats when they arrived, and a later search revealed slightly more than $90,000 on the Batista yacht.
1941: The new county officers assumed their roles as of midnight. The new officers were Sheriff Berlin A. Sawyer, Tax Collector Joseph C. McMahon, Tax Assessor Claude Gandolfo and Clerk of Criminal Court Harry Dongo.
1952: Rent stabilization went into effect for all Monroe County residential units, whereby landlords could not charge more than they had been on Sept. 1, 1950. Hotels and other seasonal rentals would be given consideration for variances.
1967: Florida Gov. Claude Kirk arrived at the Ocean Reef Yacht Club on North Key Largo after a two-day cruise on the yacht Security Risk. Kirk was accompanied by Erika Mattfeld, a Brazilian divorcee, which led to much speculation and gossip about their relationship.
1997: A commercial fisherman, fishing near Pickles Reef, landed a Great White Shark that measured 17 feet and weighed an estimated 1,500 to 1,800 pounds.
1998: The Key West City Commission held a workshop on the new definition of short-term rentals, new rules and how to enforce them.
2001: The Key West Citizen began publishing seven days a week.