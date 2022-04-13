1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, April 13th Wind from the Southward and Eastward, making to Honduras in the hopes of being able to reach our Cruising Ground off Cape Antonio, But at 12 o’clock this day, we find by observation that such is the rapidity of the Current, that in Stead of gaining to Windward, we have been drifted 17 Mile to the North. I conceive it therefore useless to contend longer and Shall bear away for the Bay of Mexico. Lat. 23.09 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 78 Gallons, Remains on Board 3190 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30. During the night had a heavy rainstorm from the west southwest with a fresh breeze and blew hard all night. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.34, thermometer 74.5, wind west northwest 8, clouds 4. Attended the settlement of Nicholas Smith in the matter of the Lenax Estate for the Estate. Read papers and packed some books.
1869: Eldridge L. Ware was named Postmaster of Key West.
1890: The Union Bank at 427 Front St.was established with a capital of $50,000, R.A. Monsalvatge was the president and Jeremiah J. Fogarty the cashier.
1892: The Key West Library Association was organized with Judge James W. Locke as president, Mary A. Taylor, secretary and J. Fogarty, treasurer. The association maintain a public library of 1,200 volumes and a free reading room, supported by dues and fees of members and patrons. The library rooms were in the Masonic Temple, over the First National Bank on Simonton Street. Mrs. William Delacy was the Librarian.
1898: Water was being brought to Key West from Tampa to meet the increase demand by the military buildup caused by the loss of the Battleship Maine in Havana Harbor.
1960: In reaction to publication of a pro-Castro letter, the City Commission voted to remove the Cuban flag from City Hall and have all city employees take a loyalty oath.
1967: Cecil Bain was choose as jury foreman in a civil trial in Circuit Court, the first African American to serve as jury foreman.
1971: The charter members of the Key West Tree Commission were named by the City Commission. The members were Peggy Mills, Marie Pinder, Merili McCoy and Katie Salsbury.
1979: A. Maitland Adams died at the age of 82. He had served as Mayor of Key West, City Commissioner and County Commissioner. He worked for Thompson Enterprises Inc. from 1914 to 1968 and served as vice president and general manager.