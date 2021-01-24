1855: The citizens of Key West held a ball for the officers of the Sloop of War Princeton.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and built a fire in the stove, thermometer in piazza 53. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 56.5, wind north northeast 4, clouds 4. The steamer Star of the West came in last night and left about midnight. Hatty’s Guinea pigs had three young ones last night but they all died from the cold. As soon as I had written the above, I went home and took my gun and walked up to the point opposite Stock Island when finding the wind too cold I turned back crossed the upper dam and went over to the South Beach and home. Saw nothing to shoot but there were several persons with large strings of fish which had been stupefied by the cold weather. After dinner made an awning for the southeast end of the piazza and put it up. After tea Matilda and I went to Mary Ann Porter’s.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 8 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to Church, to Aunt Flodie’s to dinner, went to Lara’s, to S.S., to Corinne’s, to Mrs. S., to Aunt Flodie’s, to Mamie S. for Lena, came home, came to bed.
1898: The Battleship Maine, anchored off the Tortugas, was ordered to sail to Havana.
1912: Henry Flagler left on his special train at 6:22 a.m. ending his visit for the opening of the Overseas Railroad and his last visit to Key West.
1912: A fireworks display and band concert was held at Gato Baseball grounds at the foot of Duval Street. The Cuban band provided the music and the fireworks were by the International Fire Works Company.
1948: Sally Rand, internationally known fan dancer, appeared at the dance and casino sponsored by the Arthur Sawyer Post, American Legion, for benefit of the March of Dimes. Miss Rand was a part-time resident of Key West.
1953: The cornerstone for the Key West Yacht Club was laid by Charles S. Taylor, commodore of the club.
1973: Burl Ives was in Key West filming a TV documentary on playwright Tennessee Williams.