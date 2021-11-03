1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate Southerly Wind, Standing to the West by the Wind, still on the Bank. At sun set passed an English Cutter which left Sierra Leone the day before us. Current setting to the Northward and Eastward. Lat. 7.56 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4608 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 134 lbs. Bread. 54 lbs. Por, 3 1/2 Gals. Beans, 3 1/2 Gals. Vinegar, 4 Gals. Whiskey.
1828: The first term of the Superior Court Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida was held in Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:30. There having been a rain about day light bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 83, wind southeast 3, clouds 4. Drew up a claim for duties in the case of the ship Don Juan and also in the case of the brig Bingham, finished the answer in the case of the brig Emigrant. Borrowed $450.00 of William Pinckney. Paid $2.06 being my share of the cost of the hunting trip on the 28 of October. Paid servants wages $19.00. p.m. Read Putnam’s magazine. Weather warm.
1913: Leonard F. Chapman Jr., future Commandant of the Marine Corp, was born in the Methodist Church Parsonage. 411 Simonton St.
1953: A record number of voters re-elected Mayor C.B. Harvey over three opponents. Delio Cobo and Louis Carbonnell were elected to the city commission. Two other commission seats were decided in a runoff election.
1954: Filming started on Tennessee William’s play the “Rose Tattoo.” The first day of shooting was at the house on Duncan Stree, next toWilliam’s home.
1965: Mayor Kermit Lewin cut the ribbon to open the Sears Store, in the new shopping center, on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1970: Bill Carter of Marathon was elected to the county commission.
1981: A 2% tourist tax for Key West was approved by the voters. It was estimated that the tax would bring in from $425,000 to $450,000 annually to be used to promote Key West as a tourist attraction.
1987: Richard Heyman was elected mayor of Key West, and Virginia Panico and Harry Powell were elected to the commission.
1992: The voters of Key West overwhelming approved the public purchase of Key West Bight. In Monroe County, Shirley Freeman and Mary Kay Reich were elected to the commission.