Today in Keys History

Charles Gunner Morgan in Cuba, 1898.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, August 6th Moderate and pleasant weather, at 4 p.m. made the Island of New Providence, and at 8 P.M. the Town and Lighthouse of Nassau —Hove Too, for the Night — and at Day Light received a Pilot on board — Beat in and moored in the Harbour of Nassau in 15 Fathoms Water [unreadable] half Tides. Saluted the Batteries with 13 Guns which was promptly returned. Waited for His Excellency Govr. Grant. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 87 Gallons, Remains on Board 1902 Gallons.

1884: Walter C. Maloney died in Key West at 71. He was a lawyer and had served in the state legislature from Monroe County and as mayor of Key West. During the Civil War, he was a Union supporter and organized a volunteer corps in Key West to support the Union troops. On July 4, 1876, he gave a speech, which was a short history of the island. It was later published as the first written history of Key West.