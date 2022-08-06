1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, August 6th Moderate and pleasant weather, at 4 p.m. made the Island of New Providence, and at 8 P.M. the Town and Lighthouse of Nassau —Hove Too, for the Night — and at Day Light received a Pilot on board — Beat in and moored in the Harbour of Nassau in 15 Fathoms Water [unreadable] half Tides. Saluted the Batteries with 13 Guns which was promptly returned. Waited for His Excellency Govr. Grant. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 87 Gallons, Remains on Board 1902 Gallons.
1884: Walter C. Maloney died in Key West at 71. He was a lawyer and had served in the state legislature from Monroe County and as mayor of Key West. During the Civil War, he was a Union supporter and organized a volunteer corps in Key West to support the Union troops. On July 4, 1876, he gave a speech, which was a short history of the island. It was later published as the first written history of Key West.
1887: William Cooper was hanged from a gallows in the jail yard at the Monroe County Courthouse on Whitehead Street. He was convicted in Circuit Court for the murder of Liverpool Bain and George Hudson, fellow charcoal burners on Big Pine Key.
1892: Collector of Customs John Horr was having electric lights installed in the new Custom House, as it was feared that odor from the gas lights could cause loss of life.
1901: An election was held for bonds to improve the public school, build an armory, repair the county courthouse and continued the county road. Only 200 of the 900 qualified voters cast their ballots. All the issues were defeated.
1909: Chief Gunner Charles Morgan, U.S. Navy, retired from the Naval Station. Morgan was senior diver who conducted the investigation on the Battleship Maine in 1898.
1917: The following doctors and surgeons have been called into the military for war service: J.Y. Porter Sr., J.Y. Porter Jr., J.N. Fogarty, Eugene C. Lowe, Harry C. Galey and C.B. Fogarty, dental surgeon.
1931: The dredge Absecon was working in the Northwest Channel and had removed more than 200,000 yards of mud since it began on June 17. The work continued until Sept. 1.
1953: The fourth and fifth cases of polio were reported when a U.S. Navy man and his wife were taken to the Navy Hospital with what was diagnosed as “the non-paralytic type of polio.”
1997: Key West Senior Major All-Star baseball team beat St. Petersburg 15-1 to win the state championship.