1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach and crossed the island by the Salt Pond plain and home by the barracks then bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 80.5, wind west 2, clouds 4. The steamer Vanderbilt got in last night. Judge Thomas F. King came in her. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury advising him that I had filed a claim for duties in the case of the brig Augusta Woodward and to General Lawson acknowledging the receipt of the Army Meteorological Register. Received from the Clerk of Court $384.00 being my fee in residue of the sale from the unknown brig (Horatio). Being a year and a day having elapsed since the sale. Paid city taxes $1.90.
1965: The main ship channel was being dredged to a depth of 35 feet, and 1,100,000 cubic yards of the fill was used to create an island of 30 acres for a planned U.S. Navy fuel stowage facility that is known today as Sunset Key.
1969: The U.S. Navy dedicated the new $250,000 building on Trumbo Point to be used as headquarters of the Key West Test and Evaluation Detachment.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard began enforcing the president’s ban on making trips to Cuba by arresting a Los Angeles man who had gone to Cuba to get his daughter and grandson.
1983: The new senior citizen center in Marathon was named for senior citizen advocate Mel L. Levitt.
1983: The Monroe County Zoning Board, in a historic first, voted down a major real estate development 4 to 1. The board turned down Planter’s Point, a 366-unit condominium proposed for Tavernier.
1991: Scotty’s had a grand-opening celebration for its new store at 2811 North Roosevelt Blvd.
1995: Petty Officer Jason Dunn was awarded the Coast Guard Meritorious Service Award for rescuing a man from a capsized boat during the World Championship Offshore Power Boat races in November 1994 in Key West Harbor.
1997: Captain Richard T. Steadman died at age 75. He had commanded the cable ship Western Union from 1956 when he relived his father until 1973 when the ship was retired from cable work.