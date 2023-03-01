Today in Keys History

Marie Cappick

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1898: The Naval Court of Inquiry in the sinking of the Battleship Maine was organized. The members of the Court — Capt. French E. Chadwick, Capt. William T. Sampson, Lt. Comm. Adolph Marix and Lt. Comm. William P. Potter — met in the Key West Custom House.

1926: The vessel Woodrow was auctioned for $330 by U.S. customs authorities in Key West. The Woodrow had been seized while attempting to land a cargo of liquor at Stock Island.