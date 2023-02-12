1891: William Tuttar of Key Largo was bitten by a “monster rattlesnake, with 17 rattles and a button.” He killed the reptile, and “by the timely use of remedies,” saved his own life.

1905: The Key West Realty Company had surveyed its land holdings on the eastern end of the island and was dividing the area into lots. The company hoped to build a large hotel and railroad depot near there.