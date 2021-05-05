1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to market and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 83.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. A small steamboat, the Planter from Savannah to Mobile, came in about noon. Read Law Register. P.m. siesta and read paper.
1907: Professor Watson of the University of Chicago was in the city. He was here as a representative of the National Audubon Society and stayed on Bird Key at the Tortugas to prevent the bird rookeries from being disturbed during the nesting season.
1929: British Vice Consul W.J.H. Taylor died in Tampa while on a visit. He was born on Turks Island, British West Indies, 75 years before and came to Key West as a young man. He had a ship brokerage business in the city and had served as British Vice Consul for 35 years.
1936: Dr. Joseph N. Fogarty, age 60, died in New York City. A native of Key West, he received his medical education in Fordham, NY, after which he returned to practice in Key West. He served as Mayor of Key West from 1907 to 1915. In 1921 he was appointed chief surgeon of the Florida East Coast Railroad and moved to St. Augustine where he also severed as mayor.
1952: Senator Estes Kefauver campaigning for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president was in Key West and made a speech at the Elk’s Club Annex.
1958: Charles P. Toppino, 68, pioneer developer of the Florida Keys died in Monroe General Hospital.
1964: Bernie C. Papy, who was defeated for re-election as state representative two years before, won the office again in the Democratic Primary. Other winners were John Spottswood, state senator; Reace Thompson, sheriff; Thomas Caro, judge criminal court; Joe Allen, tax assessor; Howard E. Wilson, tax collector; William Osterhoudt, county commission; Harry Pritchard, county commission; Harry Harris, county commission and Enoch H. Walker, school board.
1970: Circuit Court Judge Aquilino Lopez Jr. ruled that the Club Jerezano on North Key Largo could train, breed and sell fighting chickens as long as there was no gambling and the birds were not fitted with steel spurs.
1990: Wilhelmina Harvey was named the number one woman in government by the State Federation of Women’s Clubs.